Kareena Kapoor Khan makes mundane Monday bright as she slays in a chic pink dress; PHOTOS

One of the Bollywood stars who can nail any look she dons is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Be it a dress or an ethnic look, Kareena manages to make heads turn in whatever outfit she dons. Keeping up with this, on Monday, Kareena was snapped in the city as she stepped out in the afternoon. The Laal Singh Chaddha star added a pop of colour to mundane Mondays in a chic look that certainly needs to be bookmarked by all her female fans for their next lunch date with friends.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen clad in a cotton pink layered dress. The Laal Singh Chaddha star added a pair of block heels with her hair neatly pulled back in a ponytail. Keeping her make-up natural for the day, Kareena looked all things pretty in her pink look. The pearl detailing on the collar of the dress added the glam element to Kareena's look. The star obliged the paps with photos before heading inside the building for her meeting.

Have a look at Kareena's look in a pink dress:

Recently, Kareena was in the headlines when she got together with her co-star Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha and tried on a fun filter on Instagram. The actress and Mr Perfectionist promoted the film's first song together by sharing the fun filter video on social media and urged fans also to participate in the challenge. The film's song Kahani is also receiving a lot of love from fans. The film is all set to release on August 12, 2022.

Besides this, Kareena is also shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is based on a book titled The Devotion of Suspect X.

