Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & others dress to impress at Karisma's dinner party; PICS

Bollywood is known for the hottest couples, but there’s one high-profile group in the film industry that has always managed to grab the limelight. Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar! This super tight gang always makes headlines with their lavish parties and get-togethers and Thursday was no different. We spotted the noted celebrities at Karisma Kapoor’s house at Khar as they gathered for a dinner date and my, my - they looked super stylish!