Kareena Kapoor Khan means business as she steps out on Monday morning in a casual look; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping herself busy in her shoots these days and often, every morning, she is seen leaving the house for work. Keeping up with her routine, Kareena was snapped on Monday morning too as she left for the shoot. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is known for her stylish looks and even when she opts for a comfy look, it leaves her fans gawking and inspired. On Monday, Kareena opted for a cool and comfy OOTD and managed to look pretty.

The paparazzi snapped her from a distance as she left her building. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a blue sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen walking with a cup of her morning concoction in her hand. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and left her hair open as she steps out. Kareena acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as she walked towards her car to leave for work.

Take a look:

On Sunday morning, Kareena was snapped leaving for work with and she received a lovely goodbye from son Jeh Ali Khan. The cute photos of Kareena and Jeh took over the internet on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been in the headlines owing to her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with . Recently, her film got a release date amid the ongoing pandemic. From Christmas, Laal Singh Chaddha has been pushed to Valentine's Day 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

