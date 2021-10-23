Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her Saturday look in a shirt and striped pants as she's off to work; PHOTOS

Time and again, it has been proved that Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the stars who can nail any ouftit like a pro. Be it a casual and off duty look or a formal event OOTD, Kareena knows how to carry off any outfit with confidence. And on Saturday morning, she once again reinstated the belief as she headed to work in a comfy yet stylish look. Kareena was caught in the frame by the paps on Saturday morning and well, her style game was on point.

In the photos, Kareena can be seen walking out of her building towards her car. She is seen keeping it comfy yet classy in a white shirt. She teamed it up with white and grey striped pants. Not just this, Kareena added a desi element to her OOTD as she was seen sporting Kohlapuri chappals with her look. Not just this, Kareena also added a cool pair of glares to complete her look. With her hair neatly tied up in a high bun and a cup of morning concoction in her hand, Kareena was all set for a working Saturday.

Take a look:

Last evening, Kareena was seen making her way to her sister Karisma Kapoor's house with her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The cute photos of Taimur sitting in his mother Kareena's lap went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been in the news lately owing to her next collaboration with director Sujoy Ghosh. Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively inform you that Kareena is all set to team up with Kahaani director for his next. Not just this, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also will be seen in the film with Kareena. The film is expected to go on floors in 2022. Besides this, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is releasing on Valentine's Day 2022.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh team up on a thriller; Goes on floors in February