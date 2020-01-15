Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for a monochrome look as she meets Laal Singh Chaddha co star Aamir Khan; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside Aamir Khan’s house in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The diva opted for a chic look to meet her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir. Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stint in , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani co-starrer Good Newwz has left everyone impressed. Her looks and style remain unparalleled and in the film, Kareena left everyone in awe whenever she came in the frame. Post this, Kareena has been busy shooting for co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and fans caught a glimpse of one of her looks when the shoot had begun in Chandigarh. On Wednesday, Kareena stepped out to meet her co-star Aamir and once again, made heads turn with her style.

Kareena was snapped outside Aamir’s house when she was heading to meet the actor in Mumbai. In the photos, Bebo can be seen clad in a full-sleeved white shirt with baggy cargo pants with sneakers. Kareena’s hair is tied in a high ponytail and she is seen sporting a pair of reflective sunglasses. As she got off the car, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress posed for photos. Kareena acknowledged the paps with a smile and waved at them before heading inside.

Kareena returned after a long holiday with and Taimur Ali Khan this week and post that, she attended an event with her hubby where the royal couple made heads turn with their appearance. Now, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. A few days back, Kareena’s another look from the film as a bride went viral on social media and left everyone in awe of the actress. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

