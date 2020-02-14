Kareena Kapoor Khan paints airport in hues of blue as she jets off post revealing her Laal Singh Chaddha look

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at the airport on Valentine’s Day as she jetted out of the city. The diva was seen leaving Mumbai airport after Aamir Khan unveiled her Laal Singh Chaddha look. Check out the photos.

Just a few hours ago on Friday, unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look in his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha and post it, Bebo was seen making her way to the Mumbai airport to jet off from the city. Over the past few months, Kareena has been shooting for Aamir co-starrer in Punjab and often, her look from the sets was leaked on social media. However, on Valentine’s Day, Aamir revealed the first official look of Kareena from the film and left everyone in awe.

Meanwhile, Kareena was snapped at the airport post the big reveal of her first look from Laal Singh Chaddha. In the photos, Kareena opted for a chic look and proved that she is the undisputed queen of airport looks. She is seen sporting a blue maxi dress with a light blue denim jacket and golden Kolhapuri chappals. Along with it, Bebo can be seen rocking red lipstick and a cool pair of sunglasses. The diva surely knows how to make the airport her fashion runaway and we can never get tired of Kareena’s stylish look.

(Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan drops Kareena Kapoor Khan's first poster on Valentine's Day)

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha as the lead actress. The film is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020. Apart from it, in March, Kareena will begin shooting for Takht with . The film will be released on Christmas 2021. Bebo’s next release is Irrfan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The trailer was released a day back and it surely has impressed everyone. Angrezi Medium hits the screens on March 20, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More