Kareena Kapoor Khan proves you can never go wrong with classic denim and tee look as she steps out; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just made her Wednesday morning better by stepping out in a stylish look and shelling out just the right kind of fashion inspiration with her OOTD. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is a well-known style icon for many and every time Kareena steps out, she makes a statement with her looks. On Wednesday morning, when Kareena was leaving her home for a regular work day, the paps caught up with her and well, her look for the day is bound to leave you mesmerised.

As Kareena stepped out of her building, the paps captured her in the frame. In the photos, we can see Kareena holding her morning cuppa in her hand and walking towards her car. However, her look for the day made it hard to take our eyes off her. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a nude shade sleeveless body-hugging tee with well fitted dark blue denim jeans. She teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and heels. The actress left her hair open and her no-makeup look certainly added another level of charm to her photos.

Take a look:

The actress was recently in the headlines as she celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. Kareena penned a lovely note on her special day for Saif on social media and dropped an unseen throwback photo that went viral.

On the work front, Kareena has been busy with commercial shoots in the city and often gets spotted on sets by the paps. She will be seen on the big screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Valentine's Day. Besides this, Kareena is co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh team up on a thriller; Goes on floors in February