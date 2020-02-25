Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a comfy OOTD with a touch of ‘Bebo’ but Taimur walking in the back has our attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out today with Taimur Ali Khan and was snapped by the paparazzi. However, Kareena’s casual outfit had a touch of self love and we are in awe. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood who has been the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan comes to mind. From setting trends like airport looks and gym looks to nailing every outfit like a pro, Kareena seems to have undisputedly changed the fashion scenes in India. Now, however, Kareena recently spoke about getting over airport looks and mentioned that she now is fine with being clicked casually too and still, her fans love it. More so, when Taimur Ali Khan joins mommy Kareena, the photos are just too adorable to miss.

Speaking of this, to add a touch of happiness to our week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped on Tuesday afternoon with Taimur. In the photos, the Laal Singh Chaddha star can be seen rocking a casual and comfy OOTD as she stepped out of the house with her cutie boy. Bebo is seen sporting a white sweatshirt with black track pants and slippers. However, if you look closely, Kareena’s sweatshirt is customised and the sleeves have ‘Bebo’ written on them. Well, if that didn’t catch your attention, let us show someone who will.

(Also Read: Angrezi Medium or Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s which 2020 release are you rooting for? COMMENT)

Walking behind his mommy Kareena, in the photos, is cutie patootie, Taimur Ali Khan. Clad in a blue tee with shorts with flats, Taimur can be seen peeking at the paparazzi as they clicked his mom Kareena’s photos. Taimur can be seen walking in the back with his nanny while Kareena was snapped by the paparazzi. Bebo is also seen slaying in a cool pair of shades that just added another level of charm to her comfy look.

Check out the photos:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey. In the film, Kareena is playing a British cop and her glimpses in the trailer left fans excited. The film hits the screens on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, Aamir and Kareena shot for a romantic song titled Jugnu for the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More