Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks a red lipstick with casual airport look as she returns post Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha. On Wednesday, Bebo returned to Mumbai post her shoot and her airport look stood out all thanks to her red lipstick. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always proved to be the undisputed queen of fashion in Bollywood due to her perfect looks. Be it her airport style or her gym looks, Bebo can never go wrong with her looks and that is why several fans look up to her as a style icon. Once again, Kareena surprised fans with her chic yet trendy airport look on Wednesday morning as she returned to Mumbai after shooting with for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena’s airport look comprised of her slaying in casuals but elevating her overall style with a touch of brightness with her lipstick. In the photos, the Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen slaying in a grey puffer jacket with a black tee and matching lowers. Her tan coloured shoes went perfectly well with her understated yet stylish look but it was her red lipstick that stole the show. With a perfect pair of sunglasses, Kareena completed her airport look and showed us all why she is the queen of style.

Meanwhile, photos of Kareena celebrating her makeup artist Pompy Hans’ birthday are going viral on the internet. A new photo of Aamir Khan, Kareena posing with Pompy has fans excited to see the Laal Singh Chaddha stars together in the film.

On the work front, Kareena is shooting Laal Singh Chaddha and in March 2020, she will begin work on ’s Takht. Takht stars , , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The release date was announced a few days back and it left fans excited. Apart from it, Kareena will be seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The trailer will be out tomorrow and the film will release on March 20, 2020.

