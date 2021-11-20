Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan make for an alluring couple at a shoot in city post Pataudi vacay; PHOTOS

After enjoying a vacay with Taimur and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had returned to Mumbai recently. On Saturday, the couple was spotted shooting in the city together. The weekend seems to have kicked off on a busy note for Saif and Kareena as the duo looked engrossed in their shoot when the paps caught up with them. Earlier, Kareena was seen arriving in a casual avatar at the shoot. She was snapped by the paps in her off duty look too.

Now, the paparazzi caught the gorgeous Pataudi couple in the frame as they shot for their project. In the photos, Saif can be seen clad in a white tee with blue jeans and shoes. The Adipurush actor added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete his look. On the other hand, Kareena looked flawless in a complete black avatar. She was seen opting for a black strappy top with matching jeans. Saif and Kareena looked like a sight to behold as they shot.

Take a look:

The candid photos of the duo certainly gave us a glimpse of their cute chemistry with each other. Meanwhile, Kareena's photos from Pataudi Palace with Saif, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan recently went viral on social media. She dubbed them as 'Chands' in her photos.

On the work front, on Saturday it was announced that Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan has been pushed to Baisakhi, 2022. Now, it will release on Baisakhi 2022 instead of Valentine's Day 2022. Laal Singh Chaddha will also clash with KGF Chapter 2.

