Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh return to Mumbai after a tropical family vacay; PHOTOS

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were seen arriving back in Mumbai at the airport, after their family vacation. Saif and Kareena with their sons had jetted off for a vacation ahead of the Laal Singh Chaddha star's 41st birthday. She has been sharing photos on social media from her family vacay over the past few days. On Thursday evening, Saif along with Kareena and their sons was snapped at the airport by the paparazzi.

In the photos, we can see Kareena clad in a floral printed maxi dress with a cool bag and a white mask. The actress could be seen flaunting her tropical tan from her beachside vacay in a sleeveless maxi dress. On the other hand, Saif is seen clad in a blue tee with white pants and a white mask as he holds onto little Taimur's hand at the Mumbai airport. Taimur is seen sporting an orange tee with shorts and a mask as he walks out with Saif and Kareena from the airport. Little Jeh is seen clad in a blue baby suit as his nanny is seen holding onto him and walking towards the car.

Take a look:

Earlier during the day, Kareena had shared a gorgeous photo in a black bikini whilst posing in front of a mirror. The Laal Singh Chaddha star embraced the change in the weather in her caption but it was her beachy look that went viral on social media. Previously too, Kareena shared several selfies while enjoying the beachy vacay with Saif, Jeh, and Taimur. A day after her birthday, Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the celebrations on the beach with her family and left everyone in awe.

In August too, on Saif's 51st birthday, Kareena, Taimur, and Jeh had gone on a Maldives vacay, and back then, the Laal Singh Chaddha star shared stunning photos from the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Saif both have their calendars busy. Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021. She also has turned producer for a film that will be directed by Hansal Mehta. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush in the pipeline with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He also revealed to Pinkvilla in an exclusive conversation that he is collaborating with Excel (Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani) after Dil Chahta Hai in Rahul Dholakia's Fire, in which he plays a firefighter.

