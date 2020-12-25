Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur opt for white & green ethnic wear for Kapoor family Christmas lunch

The Kapoor family Christmas lunch is finally here and well, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were the first ones to arrive this year. The Pataudi's kept it traditional this year in hues of green and white.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan were the first ones to arrive at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. The Pataudi family opted for traditional outfits for the annual Kapoor family affair. Every year, the entire Kapoor clan gets together for a Christmas lunch which is a tradition that was kicked off by late Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal. And well, this year is no different, except that everyone was seen wearing masks due to COVID 19.

Even after Shashi Kapoor and his wife passed away, Kunal and Karan Kapoor carried on the tradition. As the lunch began, stars started arriving. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a green kurta with matching bottom while Saif and Taimur were twinning in white kurta and pajama. Kareena posed for the paparazzi from a distance. At first, she opted to wear her mask but when Saif and Taimur joined her for photos, she removed her mask and posed with her family for photos.

Others who are expected to arrive include , , , Karisma Kapoor and a few other Kapoor family members. Last year, Alia made her debut at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch and made heads turn as she arrived with Ranbir.

Meanwhile, last night, Kareena hosted a dinner at her place and photos from the same have been going viral on the internet. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, Adar Poonawalla, and others were also present at the dinner last night. Kareena too shared a picture-perfect family photo with Taimur and Saif to wish her fans on Christmas.

