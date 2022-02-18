Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the Friday mood with her cool off duty look as she steps out; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has had quite a busy week as she was spotted a couple of times in the city. Be it for her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebrations or for her lunch date with friends, Kareena managed to slay her look like a pro. And now, as Friday's here, the actress seemed to be in a casual mood ahead of the weekend and her OOTD proves it. Kareena was spotted leaving her house this morning to head out in the city and her cool look gives us a hint of her Friday mood.

The paparazzi snapped Kareena while she was on her way out of her building. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a quirky yellow tee that had a caption written over it with a black graphic. She teamed it up with a black bottom. Kareena was seen opting for comfy white flat footwear with it. The star was seen in a no makeup look and she added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her OOTD. She acknowledged the paps from a distance as she headed out.

This week, Kareena celebrated with her entire Kapoor family as they got together on Randhir Kapoor's birthday. The photos from the Kapoor clan get together went viral on social media. Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria and many other family members put on their best looks for the get together.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film's release recently got pushed from Baisakhi to August 11, 2022. Aamir announced it on social media and even thanked Adipurush team for cooperating with them and changing their date of release. Apart from this, Kareena will also kick off Sujoy Ghosh's film co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat.

