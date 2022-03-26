Kareena Kapoor Khan in shirt and jeans makes strong case for comfy look as she steps out with son Taimur; PICS

Saturday began early for Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan as the mother-son duo were seen heading out of their house together. Kareena, who recently made her way back from the Maldives after a vacation, has been busy with shoots this week. Now, as the weekend begins, it seems she's all set to spend time with her sons and family. As she and Taimur left their building, the paps caught Kareena and her son in the frame. Her comfy attire will impress you, certainly.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen holding her son Taimur's hand as they walked out of their house. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen clad in a white striped shirt with light blue coloured comfy jeans with sneakers. She teamed it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and her hair was tied neatly in a bun. She also was seen holding a coffee jar in her hand and with the other, she held onto Taimur's hand. Taimur was seen accompanying his mama in a yellow tee and blue shorts with his mask.

See Kareena and Taimur's photos:

Just yesterday, Kareena made it to the headlines with her yoga video. The actress enjoyed biryani and halwa this week and shared a glimpse of each of the dishes on her social media handle as well. However, after a week of treating herself, the actress ended Friday by sweating it out in a yoga session.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It will release on August 11, 2022. Besides this, Kareena is set to make her digital debut with a Netflix film by Sujoy Ghosh. It co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She recently announced it on social media with a video.

