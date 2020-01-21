Kareena Kapoor Khan styles up casual white sweatshirt & black pants with sunnies as she steps out; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped today at Versova jetty in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha star opted for a casual look to step out in the city. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned to Mumbai after which she has been spotted a couple of times heading to meet her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star in Mumbai. Whenever Kareena sets foot outside the house, she manages to make heads turn with her casual look. A day back, Kareena stepped out with to catch a movie and her gorgeous maxi dress made her look absolutely pretty and gave style lessons to all the young girls who follow her.

On Tuesday evening, Kareena was snapped at Versova jetty in Mumbai. The gorgeous star opted for a cool and casual look as she stepped out of the house. In the photos, the Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen clad in a white sweatshirt with black pants and beige sneakers. Along with this, Kareena can be seen holding a hair band in one hand and a cup of coffee in other. With her hair tied up neatly in a bun, Kareena styled up her casual look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

Fans are not yet over her cool style for a movie date with Saif and now, the diva has given her fans another look to talk about. On the work front, Kareena is busy with Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. A few weeks back, a photo from the sets of the film of Kareena dressed as a bride went viral on social media. Kareena and Aamir will be seen together after 3 Idiots in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

