Kareena Kapoor Khan styles up cycling shorts with a hoodie, starts her day on an active note; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish stars in Bollywood. Be it her red carpet looks or her casual style, Kareena knows how to slay every outfit she dons. Even in the simplest of attires, the Laal Singh Chaddha star has the power to make heads turn. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, Kareena kicked off her day on an active note and her style certainly left fans in awe. Kareena was snapped returning home after an active morning and her cool look drew all the attention.

As Kareena walked back into her building, the paparazzi caught up with the actress. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a blue hoodie with grey cycling shorts. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress teamed it up with white kicks and tied her hair neatly in a ponytail. Kareena greeted the paps from a distance as she was returning home. Without any makeup on, Kareena looked fresh as morning dew after an active start to a new day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kareena also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her father Randhir Kapoor. She shared a monochrome photo of her dad and mum Babita as she called him the 'best nana' to Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira, and Kiaan Raj. Recently, on Valentine's Day, Kareena shared the cutest photo of Taimur and Saif together and wished them on the occasion. The cute picture of the father-son duo went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Baisakhi. Besides this, Kareena is set to begin shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat.

