Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur make for a chic mom-son duo as they step out after dinner; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an absolute diva and always turns heads whenever she steps out of her house. Paps never miss a chance to click her when she steps out of the house and she always, always looks gorgeous. Today was one such day when the actress stepped out looking stunning. Today, Bebo got spotted along with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan at Mizu in Mumbai after their mid-week dinner. Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The kid’s cuteness is just too much for us to handle!

Kareena and Taimur looked quite chic and smart. Kareena wore a charcoal black tee with bootcut jeans. She had her hair done in a neat and tidy bun. She paired the look with a sophisticated LV bag. She was spotted holding baby Tim's hand. Now, coming to Taimur, the young lad looked quite dapper in a breezy pastel blue shirt with white trousers. He also sported blue sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film co-starring Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya plays a significant role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Following 3 Idiots and Talaash, this will be Kareena and Aamir's third collaboration. It's worth noting that this will be her first film since Jeh's birth. On August 11, 2022, it will be released in theatres.