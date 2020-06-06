Kareena Kapoor Khan turns on her ‘beast mode’ for the weekend as she jogs in her building compound; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped while jogging on her building compound. The Laal Singh Chaddha star looked determined to sweat it out amid the lockdown 5.0.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has kicked off her weekend with a jogging session in and around her building in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was snapped by paparazzi in her building compound. The gorgeous star had been staying in amid the lockdown from the past few months and often used to share photos of her lockdown shenanigans with Taimur Ali Khan and on social media. Now, as lockdown 5.0 has been implemented, Kareena stepped out to jog in her building’s compound.

As she was sweating it out, Kareena was seen clad in a casual white tee with blact tights and sneakers. Bringing on her beast mode to sweat it all out, Kareena sprinted from one side to another as she kicked off her weekend on a healthy note. The gorgeous star has always been known to be a fitness enthusiast and often used to be seen opting for different ways to stay fit. From Pilates to Yoga, Bebo always tried different things to stay fit.

And it looks like as soon as lockdown 5.0 has commenced, Kareena is gearing up for work by sweating it all out. A day back, Kareena was snapped while jogging in her compound and she even shared a post workout selfie on social media. Now, once again the beautiful actress was seen working out while still staying inside her building compound.

Here are Kareena Kapoor Khan’s jogging photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena spent a lot of time with Taimur and Saif and their cute photos continued to be a treat for fans. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Kareena and Aamir will be seen together after 3 Idiots in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Aside from this, Kareena also has ’s magnum opus, Takht. The film will star Kareena in a pivotal role with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor. The film had to begin the shooting schedule in April 2020. However, due to the lockdown, shoots were stalled and it was postponed. A while back, a date announcement video was released with voices of Vicky and Ranveer that left fans intrigued. Directed and produced by Karan, it will be released on December 24, 2021.

