Kareena Kapoor Khan's Friday morning vibe is all about keeping it cool as she’s off to work; PHOTOS

Friday began on a cool and comfy note for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she headed out for work early in the morning. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was seen making her way to work in a stylish avatar and she managed to leave everyone in awe of her look. This week Kareena has been in the headlines after she was snapped at Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday with her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

On Friday, Kareena was snapped leaving her home in her car. The Laal Singh Chaddha star headed out in a casual avatar. She is seen clad in a light blue shirt with beige cycling shorts. Kareena teamed it up with cool sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Kareena tied her hair neatly in a bun. She's also seen carrying a white mug of her morning cuppa. As she stepped out in her car, Kareena even shared a selfie. The actress nailed her pout and a no-makeup look in the selfie.

Take a look:

Kareena recently shared a lovely wish on her Instagram handle for Inaaya with a cute photo of the little one. Her photos from Inaaya's birthday party with Neha Dhupia and other stars took over the internet recently.

Meanwhile, on the work, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, the film will also showcase Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on Valentine's Day 2022.

