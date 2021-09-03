Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest OOTD in flared pants & shirt deserves to be bookmarked for a lunch date; PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the stylish stars of Bollywood who can nail any look like a pro. Be it her stunning red carpet looks or her comfy kaftans, Kareena always manages to make heads turn and dish out style goals for her fans. On Friday, once again, Kareena left all in awe as she nailed a casual look that can be a perfect outfit for a lunch date. The Laal Singh Chaddha star was caught in the frame by the shutterbugs as she headed to work.

In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a loosely fitted shirt with light blue flared bootcut pants. She teamed up a casual pair of sneakers with her outfit. Her hair was left open and Kareena opted for a cool pair of sunglasses to round off her casual look. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was coming out of her building when the paps clicked her in the frame. Kareena acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance before heading out for work.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has been spotted lately whenever she heads out for shoots. A recent photo of Kareena bidding adieu to Jeh Ali Khan before leaving for the shoot went viral on social media. The cute photo of mommy and son left netizens gushing over them.

On the work front, Kareena's book, Pregnancy Bible, managed to leave fans impressed. Now, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Besides this, Kareena has also ventured into production. She will be co-producing a thriller with Ekta Kapoor. It will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan gives little Jeh a kiss before heading out and it's too precious to miss; PHOTOS