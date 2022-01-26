Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora twin in black, Karan Johar dons trendy OOTD for Manish Malhotra's lunch; PICS

Getting together with friends amid the current COVID 19 pandemic situation is special and celebrating this chance, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar dropped by at Manish Malhotra's house on Wednesday for a lunch. As soon as Kareena, Malaika reached Manish’s place, the paparazzi caught up with the BFFS and clicked them in the frame. While Kareena and Malaika waited for Manish to answer the doorbell, the divas posed together for the paps and left everyone in awe of their style.

In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in black leather pants with a matching top and heels while Malaika is seen sporting an all black hoodie with track pants and white heels. The two best friends seemed to have opted for an all black theme for lunch as they arrived at Manish's house. Soon, Karan Johar also joined them in his stylish Gucci co-ord set. He teamed it up with cool shades and his swag. Amrita Arora also arrived in a pretty look consisting of a floral maxi dress with a yellow suede jacket and matching footwear.

Have a look:

Each of the stars arrived wearing a mask and took it off briefly to pose for the paparazzi. Malaika and Kareena refrained from taking off their mask for photos. Later, Manish also shared inside photos from the lunch with his friends and well, it certainly was an afternoon full of style for them. 'A perfect afternoon' is how Manish summed up his lunch with Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan.

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karan had wished the citizens of India on Republic Day on social media. Kareena had even dropped a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's tricolour inspired breakfast.

