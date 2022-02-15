Karisma Kapoor holds Jeh, Tara Sutaria joins BF Aadar & others for Randhir Kapoor's birthday lunch; PICS

The Kapoors are known for celebrating every moment together be it Christmas, birthdays, weddings and more. So, as Randhir Kapoor turned a year older today, the Kapoor clan once again made sure to make the veteran actor feel special on his special day and came together to mark the special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had earlier penned a sweet note for Randhir, was earlier spotted at the senior actor’s residence as she had arrived for the celebration. And now, Karisma Kapoor was also papped along with nephew Jeh outside Randhir’s residence.