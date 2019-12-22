PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor matches high heels with denim jeans; Malaika Arora stuns in an all white outfit

Karisma Kapoor matches high heels with denim jeans while Malaika Arora pulls off an all white outfit as they get papped at the airport.

After Bollywood hunks Tiger Shroff and making our day brighter, we have Karisma Kapoor and taking charge. As evident, the two actresses become the talk of the town invariably whenever there's a word about fashion. Being away from the silver screen does not make the two ladies shed their glam and they are often found putting their best foot forward when it comes to style. Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora are counted among the most gorgeous yummy mummies in Bollywood. Name the occasion and the two dress their best to shell out major fashion inspiration to their fans.

Just a while ago, Karisma Kapoor was spotted leaving the city in style as she arrived at the airport in a stylish ensemble. The actress matched white heels with denim jeans and a blue jacket and wowed us with her sense of style. Karisma wore a black full sleeves tee underneath her blue jacket and opted for a pair of modish white heels. She carried a black bag and sported black sunnies. Karisma styled her in a high bun and oh boy! we have our style inspiration for our next airport look.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora too spilled style with her all-white ensemble. The actress wore a full sleeves white jumpsuit and matched it with a pair of sports shoes. She styled her hair in a half bun and sported a pair of black shades. Malaika opted for neutral makeup as she pulled off a perfect all-white look.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

