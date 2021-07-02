Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni join Kareena Kapoor at Randhir Kapoor's home; PHOTOS

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Karisma Kapoor and daughter Samaira Kapur also were seen arriving in ethnic wear.

On Friday, the Kapoor family seems to have met up after a while at Randhir Kapoor's house. Earlier, photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan arriving at her father's house had come in and now, pictures of Karisma Kapoor along with her daughter Samiara have come in as they joined the family for an afternoon get together. Not just this, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also seen at Randhir Kapoor's house as they waited at the door to spend time with family.

In the photos, Karisma is seen opting for an ethnic look with daughter Samaira. Karisma is seen sporting a white printed kurta with matching palazzo and Punjabi juttis. Samaira is also seen opting for ethnic wear just like her mother Karisma. In other photos, Neetu Kapoor is seen clad in a pink kurta with a bottom while Riddhima is seen opting for a white top with jeans. As Neetu and Riddhima walked towards their car, they acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance. Aadar Jain and Babita are also seen joining the other family members for a get-together.

Meanwhile, Kareena had arrived at first to spend time with her family. Amid the pandemic, the entire family had been spending time at home and after the restrictions were lifted, they got together at Randhir Kapoor's house today.

Recently, Neetu and Riddhima were snapped at designer Manish Malhotra's house with Samara Sahni. Not just this, following the removal of lockdown restrictions, Kareena too was spotted with Karisma and her girl gang at the designer's house. Photos of Kareena along with her friends Amrita Arora and from the get together at Manish's house went viral on social media.

