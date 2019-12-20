Karisma Kapoor shares an adorable picture of her with birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan as they ROFL; View Pic

Karisma Kapoor shared a new picture of herself with baby Tim. In the picture, we can see both of them rolling over the floor as they are enjoying gala time. Check out the picture right below.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the internet sensations and is paparazzi's favourite. They hardly miss an opportunity to click the star kid. His pictures break the internet as soon as it surfaces online. The star kid, today, is celebrating the third birthday. For the unversed, parents Kareena Kapoor and had hosted a lavish Christmas themed birthday bash last night and who's who of the Bollywood and their kids attended the same.

And now, Karisma Kapoor shared a new picture of herself with baby Tim. In the picture, we can see both of them rolling over the floor as they are enjoying gala time. She captioned the same as, "Birthday Munchkin." She added balloon and heart emojis as well.Check out the photo right below. Many celebs including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan among others took to their respective Instagram handles to wish the little munchkin. For the unversed, Sara shared throwback pictures of herself with Taimur and wrote, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy." Soha Ali Khan also wished Taimur by sharing Tim and Inaaya's cute picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life."

The pictures from social media and from the party are now going viral. Speaking of Kareena, she is gearing up for Good Newwz and Saif's next is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

