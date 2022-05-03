Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani level up their style game as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu in a key role. The lead cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote their much-anticipated film. Speaking of which, on May 03, Kartik and Kiara were spotted by the paparazzi at the T-Series office in Mumbai. Nonetheless to say, they looked oh-so-stylish.

Kartik rocked an all-black look as he wore a black t-shirt with matching pants. He completed his look with a color block jacket. On the other hand, Kiara looked effortlessly beautiful in an orange co-ord set. She kept her hair in a ponytail and her makeup was also on-point. The lead actors of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stopped by to pose for the cameras. Kartik also did ‘Namaste’ pose. To note, Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with both lead star Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee.

Take a look:

A few days back, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and it has received a positive response from the audience. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

