Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles as they reunite for a dubbing session; See Pics

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles as they get spotted together amidst break up rumours.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town, first for their alleged romance and then for the breakup rumours. It all began after Sara admitted wanting to date Kartik Aaryan while she appeared in an episode of Koffee With Karan. In his response, Kartik stated that he would love to grab a cup of coffee with her. The story advanced when played the cupid and introduced Kartik and Sara to each other. The duo then paired up for Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. After the stars wrapped up the shooting, the whole nation saw Kartik and Sara's budding romance on social media but the two always denied dating.

After Kartik Aaryan began filming for Pati Patni Aur Woh, break up rumours with Sara started hitting the internet and netizens saw the actor's growing chemistry with co-star Ananya Panday. While fans are curious to know about their relationship status, Kartik and Sara have remained mum. The breakup rumours have been coming from all corners after Kartik Aaryan's social media PDA with Ananya Panday. However, amidst the breakup hearsay, Kartik and Sara have recently been spotted in the city once again as they posed for the papps after their dubbing session.

Kartik and Sara are all smiles as they walk out of the dubbing studio together. Not shying away from the shutterbugs, the two posed ecstatically for pictures together. Kartik was also found opening the car's door for Sara.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Aaj Kal is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. The film is a sequel of and starrer Love Aaj Kal which hit the screens in 2009.

