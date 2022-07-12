Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in black as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and to celebrate its massive success, he went on a trip to Europe with his team and friends. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, he was spotted in the city.

Kartik opted for a black hoodie and blue denim as he got clicked in the city. He looked handsome as usual. Kartik was kind enough to stop by and acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi. He also waved at them as the camera flashed at him. To note, just a day before, the actor had returned to the bay after his fun Europe trip. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.



Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

