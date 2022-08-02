Kartik Aaryan looks stylish in casuals as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. The actor broke several records at Box Office with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives. And, his loved ones wait for his photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was spotted just a few hours ago in the city. He donned casual attire and looked stylish and cute as usual. Kartik also clicked some selfies with his fans. He too acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Check Kartik Aaryan's photos here:

On the work front, Kartik has recently finished shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in his kitty opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

