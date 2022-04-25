Kartik Aaryan looks suave, Kiara Advani kills it in cut-out dress as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are on a promotional spree for their much-awaited movie Bhool Bulaiyaa 2. Ever since the makers have dropped the motion posters of the movie, it has created a buzz in the town. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Just a few hours ago, the paparazzi clicked Kartik and Kiara in the city as they stepped out in their best outfits. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wore a t-shirt with white denim pants. He completed his look with a jacket and exuded charm. He posed for the cameras and looked oh-so-handsome. On the other hand, the Kabir Singh actress opted for a cut-out metallic dress and looked gorgeous. She also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

Take a look:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. This also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with lead star Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee.

Apart from this, Kiara Advani has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15 in her kitty and Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

