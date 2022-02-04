Kartik Aaryan opts for a quirky outfit as he gets papped on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Kartik Aaryan, who has won hearts in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh etc, has been making headlines for his interesting line up of movies. Amid this, Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been grabbing a lot of attention. After all, it is the much anticipated sequel of Akshay Kumar’s much successful psychological horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And while there are speculations that Kartik will be stepping into Akshay’s shoes, the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw him imitating the Khiladi Kumar’s look.

And now, Kartik and his quirky look from the movie is once again making the headlines as he was papped on the sets of the movie today. In the pics, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was dressed in a blue coloured kurta and dhoti, a matching headgear and was wearing multiple rudrakash chains around his neck and on his wrists. This isn’t all. Kartik was also seen carrying a red bag as he was papped walking on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s pics from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets:

Earlier, talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee had told Pinkvilla, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a blockbuster and we had a reputation to live up to. It had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Priyadarshan directing it, so it was a challenge. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. We worked a lot on Kartik’s role so it would live up to everybody’s expectations and I am very happy that Kartik has done full justice to it. It was a first-time experience for me because I am making a horror-comedy. I have done plenty of comedies and people think that’s my forte though I have made love stories like Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and thrillers like Deewangee. Shooting comedy was not a problem but the horror was as I haven’t directed that genre before. I am very happy and excited about the way the film has shaped up”.

