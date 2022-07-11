Kartik Aaryan returns to bay after a fun vacation in Europe with his friends, blesses fans with selfies; PICS

After having a wonderful time in Europe with his friends, actor Kartik Aaryan has returned to the country. He went on holiday in Europe to celebrate the massive success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 31-year-old actor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actor was spotted at the airport.

In the photos, Kartik can be seen wearing an all-black look. He completed his look with a yellow jacket. He looked handsome as usual. He also blessed some of his fans with some selfies. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Check Kartik's photos here:

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Next, Kartik has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from this, he has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F as well.

