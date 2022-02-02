Kartik Aaryan shells out Wednesday Wisdom on 'tough times' with a smile; PHOTOS

Often our B-town stars showcase their style and inspire fans with their looks. Be it casual attire for an outing or formal looks for an evening event, Bollywood stars know how to make heads turn. However, at times, they also express their thoughts using caption tees and well, the recent one to join the bandwagon is Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star stepped out in the city on Wednesday in a casual look. However, with his caption tee, he shelled out the right kind of motivation for his fans.

In the photos, Kartik is seen stepping out of his car and walking towards the dubbing studio. He stopped to oblige paps with photos from a distance. The handsome star smiled and posed for the paparazzi. In the photos, Kartik is seen sporting a black tee with a caption written on it that certainly would give someone the inspiration to go on in life. The caption read as, "Tough times don't last, tough people do." He teamed it up with cool sneakers, jeans, sunglasses and a beanie.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik announced that his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now release on May 20, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2022. However, recently makers of RRR announced its release on the same date. Amid this, the release date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was moved to May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu with Kartik. It is helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Kartik also has Shehzada, Freddy and Captain India.

