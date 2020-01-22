Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she joins rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at a friend’s house for dinner; See PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped last night when they joined a friend for dinner in Mumbai. Recently, they were also spotted at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash too. Check it out.

Over the past few days, and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the town. The duo was spotted joining their friend, Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash with and Ananya Panday. The inside videos from the party showcased Vicky cheering for Katrina when she was helping Ali in cutting in his cake. The videos and photos of Vicky and Katrina often go viral on social media. As per a report that came out a while back, the Uri star and Bharat actress are rumoured to be dating.

Last evening, once again, Katrina and Vicky were snapped together as they headed to a friend’s house for dinner. In the photos, Katrina can be seen sitting in her car in a white dress. The diva seems to have opted for a natural look for dinner with Vicky and friends. Katrina smiled at the paps while sitting in her car as she was caught in the frame. On the other hand, Vicky is seen exiting a building in a black hoodie and sweatpants with a matching cap and white sneakers.

Vicky too smiled at the paps as he walked out of the building. Rumours of Vicky and Katrina dating each other started doing rounds when a photo of the two with a chef surfaced on social media. While the two have only spoken about each other on Koffee With Karan 6, on Diwali last year too, the two were snapped together after the celebrations with friends. Recently, photos and videos from Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash went viral in which Katrina was seen posing with Shah Rukh and Vicky posed with Ananya.

Credits :Manav Manglani

