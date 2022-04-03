Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flaunt their tropical tan as they return to Mumbai after vacay; PICS

The paparazzi spotted them as the duo walked hand in hand, looking cute. They also flaunted their tropical tan. Katrina can be seen wearing a green outfit and completed her look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky donned an all-white attire and completed his look with sunglasses. They also kept COVID-19 in mind and wore mouth masks. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

Vicky and Katrina had treated their fans with some postcard-worthy vacay pictures. Katrina had shared a sun-kissed photo of his main man. On the other hand, Vicky had shared his ladylove’s photograph as she enjoyed a boat ride during their vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial opposite Sara Ali Khan. To note, the project marks Vicky’s first collaboration with Sara. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which is slated to release on June 10 this year.

