Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal party on Diwali together amid rumours of their wedding; PHOTOS

Diwali is one of Btown's favourite festivals as many stars step out to attend parties. Last night, Btown's hottest rumoured couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also celebrated their Diwali together at Aarti Shetty's party. The rumoured couple was seen making their way to her Diwali party late in the night. Amid rumours of their wedding, Vicky and Katrina partied together and celebrated Diwali with other stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal. 

The paparazzi caught both rumoured lovebirds in the frame when they were arriving at the Diwali party. In the photos, Katrina is seen clad in a pink shimmery saree with a silver blouse. She left her hair open and was seen opting for glam makeup. Katrina completed her look with a bindi. On the other hand, Vicky was seen opting for a dark blue sherwani. The URI actor was seen keeping up his mask while sitting in the backseat of his car. 

Over the past few days, several rumours about Katrina and Vicky's big day have been coming in and well, fans of the actors have been quite excited. While none of the actors have yet spoken up about their rumoured wedding, reports have come in that they may be getting married in December in the princely state of Rajasthan. Reports also came in that it was Vicky who popped up the question to Katrina in a completely romantic way with her favourite chocolate brownies. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently on cloud nine after his film Sardar Udham was loved by the audience. He will now be seen in Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen on Bhoot Police with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. 

