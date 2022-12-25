Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebration with family is all about love and warmth; SEE PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood industry. The lovebirds enjoy a massive social media following as they keep their fans updated about their personal as well as professional life. They never fail to express their love for each other in public and fans leave no stone unturned to shower them with love. On Sunday evening, the couple took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their Christmas celebration and their fans just can't stop gushing over them. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Christmas celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a cutesy family photo and it’s all about love, smile and warmth. In the picture, we can see Katrina, Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal happily posing with their parents. Interestingly, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif was also present in the photo and they were all smiles for the camera. Their Christmas celebration looked all things nice as everyone was wearing red outfits which looked perfectly coordinated.

Vicky Kaushal's adorable post Vicky, on the other hand, shared a picture of the Christmas tree on his Instagram handle which looked beautiful with the blingy decor. However, what caught everyone's attention was the cute polaroid photo of Vicky and Katrina in which the couple was seen happily posing in front of the X-mas tree. As soon as he shared the picture, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s work front On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Next, he has Sam Bahadur, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's film alongside Triptii Dimri in his pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

