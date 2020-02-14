  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif ditches Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in a gorgeous white dress; See PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif was snapped in the city as she opted to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ instead of Valentine’s Day. The diva looked like a vision in her gorgeous white dress and gave us all fashion goals. Check it out.
7095 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif ditches Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in a gorgeous white dress; See PHOTOSKatrina Kaif ditches Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in a gorgeous white dress; See PHOTOS
  • 15
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to celebrating the day of love, popularly known as Valentine’s Day, many people opt for different ways to show their feelings. For Katrina Kaif, instead of Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s day came on February 14 as she opted to celebrate it with her girls at an event. The diva who is single opted to celebrate the day of love with herself and her girls at an event. Known for being a style icon for many, Katrina never disappoints her fans when it comes to her gorgeous looks and on Valentine’s too, she proved why she is a diva. 

On Friday, Katrina stepped out for an event and opted for a gorgeous chic look. In the photos, Katrina is seen opting for an off-shoulder chiffon white maxi dress with heels. Along with it, the Sooryavanshi star opted for glamorous makeup and her hair was styled perfectly to complement her stylish look. With gold hoop earrings adding to her chic look, Katrina was all set to celebrate the ‘Galentine’s Day’ at an event. The Sooryavanshi star posed for the paparazzi before heading for the event. 

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's LEAKED video from Sooryavanshi is worth your attention; Check it out)

On the work front, Katrina is all set to be seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Often while shooting the film, Katrina used to share photos and videos from the sets of the film and it used to leave fans excited about her stint with Rohit. The film will feature Kaif as Kumar’s wife. Akshay will be seen as a cop in the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is also a part of his cop universe like Singham and Simmba. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. 

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Plasticrina.

Anonymous

Only plastic left in India. :p

Anonymous

Boring looks. Same hair, horrible makeup, copied dress and a new face.

Anonymous

Horrid.

Anonymous

Plastic beauty.

Anonymous

Gorgeous looks LMAO. Even a blind can see how ugly she looks.

Anonymous

Galentine day ? Poor Katrina no boyfriend. So come up with this stupid thing to get attention.

Anonymous

What's has she done to her face and eyebrows? Eww

Anonymous

Katrina is so stupid. Valentine day is for lovers.It's okay that at 37 she is still single but that doesn't mean she will change the meaning of this day.She can celebrate gals day on women's Day.

Anonymous

OMG she looks so old.

Anonymous

New face for so called natural beauty Katrina. Haha.

Anonymous

Katrina copies Anushka dress. Copy cat.

Anonymous

Tons of surgeries and makeup still looking horrible.

Anonymous

Bt why should valentine day become Valentine day just because a few girls or women are single, have no boyfriend, and feels sad and alone on this day and ofcourse jealous so they come up with this stupid idea. This is nothing but pseudo feminism.

Anonymous

Beauty

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement