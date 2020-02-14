Katrina Kaif ditches Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ in a gorgeous white dress; See PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif was snapped in the city as she opted to celebrate ‘Galentine’s Day’ instead of Valentine’s Day. The diva looked like a vision in her gorgeous white dress and gave us all fashion goals. Check it out.

When it comes to celebrating the day of love, popularly known as Valentine’s Day, many people opt for different ways to show their feelings. For , instead of Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s day came on February 14 as she opted to celebrate it with her girls at an event. The diva who is single opted to celebrate the day of love with herself and her girls at an event. Known for being a style icon for many, Katrina never disappoints her fans when it comes to her gorgeous looks and on Valentine’s too, she proved why she is a diva.

On Friday, Katrina stepped out for an event and opted for a gorgeous chic look. In the photos, Katrina is seen opting for an off-shoulder chiffon white maxi dress with heels. Along with it, the Sooryavanshi star opted for glamorous makeup and her hair was styled perfectly to complement her stylish look. With gold hoop earrings adding to her chic look, Katrina was all set to celebrate the ‘Galentine’s Day’ at an event. The Sooryavanshi star posed for the paparazzi before heading for the event.

On the work front, Katrina is all set to be seen with in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Often while shooting the film, Katrina used to share photos and videos from the sets of the film and it used to leave fans excited about her stint with Rohit. The film will feature Kaif as Kumar’s wife. Akshay will be seen as a cop in the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is also a part of his cop universe like Singham and Simmba. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena. Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.

Check it out:

