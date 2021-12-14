Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands as they return to Mumbai after wedding; Don't miss actress' sindoor

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially man and wife now and their massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. The lovebirds, who had kept their love affair under the wraps, tied the knot in a royal ceremony in Rajasthan. It was a grand affair and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. After the royal wedding, the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had left for their honeymoon. And now as per the recent update, the couple has finally arrived in Mumbai today.

In the pics, the new bride Katrina dished out total desi vibes as she wore an onion pink coloured suit with a heavy golden border, matching chooridar and juttis. She looked resplendent as she flaunted her newlywed look with mangalsutra, red chooda, and sindoor. On the other hand, Vicky complemented his wife pretty well in a light brown coloured shirt, trousers, and dark brown loafers. The newlyweds were seen walking hand-in-hand as they walked out of the airport together. Vicky and Katrina also made sure to pose happily as they arrived in Mumbai post their honeymoon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pics:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina have been treating fans with beautiful pics from their wedding ceremony. After taking social media by storm with their wedding pics, the couple also shared their Mehendi and Haldi pics and they were nothing short of a treat for their fans. And, this isn’t all! Vicky and Katrina also shared stunning pics from the wedding ceremony today and the couple looked breathtaking in it.