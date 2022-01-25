Katrina Kaif is happy to be back home after Maldives trip, warmly greets paps at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

It was a busy evening at the airport on Tuesday and, amid the several celebs, the paparazzi even snapped Katrina Kaif returning from her Maldives work trip. Over the past few days, Katrina had been sharing lovely snaps from her work-ation in the Maldives and fans had been loving it. Now, the Phone Bhoot star is back from the Maldives and was snapped by the paparazzi while walking out of the Mumbai airport. The star maintained her distance but did greet the paps warmly.

In the photos, Katrina is seen clad in a hot pink Rolling Stones tee with black skinny-fit jeans. She teamed it up with sneakers and completed her look. Keeping things casual, Katrina pulled back her hair in a ponytail and opted for a no-makeup look. She is seen sporting a face shield and a mask. The star maintained her distance from the paparazzi and even posed for a selfie with a fan while walking towards her car at the airport.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Katrina dropped stunning photos from her time spent at the beach in the Maldives. She even shared a video in which she is seen feeding cute little birds on her hand. The video showcased the star in a happy avatar while spending time with the birds.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The star also will resume work on Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

