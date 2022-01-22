Katrina Kaif makes Saturday morning better with her style statement as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has a knack for making the headlines be it for her personal and professional life. The actress had won hearts with her stunning looks, acting prowess and her style statements. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star never misses out on a chance to dish out major style goals every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, Katrina just made the morning better today as she was papped at the airport.

In the pics, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress was seen making a statement in green. She had opted for a green coloured co-ord outfit with a white print. Katrina had completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and had tied her hair in a high back pony. While the actress made sure to pose for the paps before she made her way inside the airport, Katrina also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols. The Ek Tha Tiger actress was seen wearing a mask and also wore a face shield in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 protocols.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pics:

To note, Katrina had recently made headlines when she had tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a grand wedding on December 9. Ever since then, the lovebirds have been making the most of this new phase of their lives. In fact, Katrina, who is head over heels in love with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, was also seen spending her weekend in Indore where Vicky is shooting for his next.