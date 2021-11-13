Katrina Kaif makes a statement in an all black attire at the airport; PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif is all over the headlines these days especially due to her wedding rumours. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress is said to be dating Vicky Kaushal for a while now and they are rumoured to be tying the knot next month. While Katrina and Vicky are yet to make an official announcement about their wedding, the gossip mills are abuzz about their destination wedding in Rajasthan. Amid this, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress made the headlines after she was papped at the Mumbai airport today.

In the pics, Katrina was seen opting for an all black attire. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black track pants with a pair of black sneakers. Katrina had tied her hair in a high bun and also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out of her car in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. This isn’t all. The diva was also seen waving at the paps while making her way inside the airport.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently making the headlines for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. While the rumoured couple will reportedly tie the knot in December in Rajasthan. The media reports also suggested that the couple had December 2021 and May 202 in the mind. While Vicky wanted the wedding to take place in May, it was Katrina who insisted for December as she wanted an outdoor wedding in Rajasthan which isn’t possible during the heatwaves of May.