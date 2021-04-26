Katrina Kaif nails an all black look as she steps out for the first time after testing COVID 19 negative; PICS

Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, had managed to beat Coronavirus early this month

It hasn’t been long since had made the headlines when she had tested positive for the COVID 19 early this month. The actress had shared the news on social media and went into home quarantine soon after. This isn’t all. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their love and support. While she was tested negative, she shared a beautiful picture of herself and wrote, “Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of)”.

Interestingly, ever since Katrina has tested negative, the fans have been yearning to get a glimpse of her. And now, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has stepped out for the first time after beating the deadly virus. In the pics, Katrina was seen dressed in an all black attire as she wore a black t-shirt with matching 3/4th jeggings and cap. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and also made sure to wear a mask as she was papped while stepping out of her car.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Gurmmeet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot which happens to be a horror comedy and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Besides, she has also been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s super hero project. As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, the film starring Katrina in the lead would be apparently titled ‘Super Soldier’. This isn’t all. She has also been roped in to play the lead in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial with Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi says as Katrina Kaif caught COVID 19, shoot was called off; Sriram Raghavan's next postponed

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×