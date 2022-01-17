Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai after spending her weekend with Vicky Kaushal in Indore; Pics

Katrina Kaif has been a happy bride ever since she had tied the knot with beau Vicky Kaushal in December last year. And ever since her D-Day, the actress has been making the most of her married life and her social media posts are proof of it. In fact, Katrina had recently taken the social media by a storm after she shared beautiful selfies from her quick trip to Indore. For the uninitiated, Vicky is currently shooting in Indore and looked like the actress had gone to spend the weekend with him.

And now, as per the recent update, after spending the weekend with her main man, Katrina is back in the town. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was papped at the airport this morning. In the pics, Katrina was seen dressed in a pink coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with black jeans and a pair of black sneakers. She had tied her hair in a high pony and made sure to take all the necessary COVID 19 precautions including wearing a mask and a face shield as she stepped out of the airport.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan’s much talked about Tiger 3. Besides, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal has also been approached for the male lead in the movie opposite Katrina Kaif. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.