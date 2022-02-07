Katrina Kaif shells out high chic vibes with her easy-breezy style at airport; PICS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most engaging and entertaining personalities in the film entertainment industry. Katrina has been quite busy with her work commitments of late. The paparazzi often spot her at the airport. Katrina, who believes in simple airport looks, once again hopped in her comfortable attire for her pleasant journey. In the picture, we can see her wearing a black sweatshirt. She paired it with black trousers and covered her face with a black mask. The actress completed her look with black boots.

Katrina aced her airport look as her easy-breezy style shelled out high chic vibes. The actress adhered to all COVID-19 norms at the airport. ‘Tiger 3’ actress even stopped and waved at the shutterbugs. Katrina, in her latest look, just taught us how one can easily blend fashion with comfort.

Take a look:

After the smashing success of Sooryavanshi at the box office, the actress has been in talks for multiple films this year. Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the movie went on floors last year. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar No More: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & others heartbroken, express grief