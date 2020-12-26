Katrina Kaif turns hostess for Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar & others on Christmas; PHOTOS

Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and a few other celebs joined Katrina Kaif at her house for Christmas celebrations. The stars were snapped leaving Katrina’s house late at night.

Actress almost every year hosts a Christmas celebration at her house and it ends up becoming a glitzy and star-studded affair. Speaking of this, last night, Katrina turned hostess for her close friends in the business as many like Vicky Kaushal, , , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others were snapped leaving her house after celebrating with her on Christmas. While Katrina did share a festive picture from inside the bash, it did not feature her friends who were at the party.

In the photos, we can see Vicky Kaushal keeping it casual as he left rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif's house after the party. In the photo, he is seen clad in a blue shirt and white mask as he sat in the back seat of his car. Along with him, his brother Sunny Kaushal was also seen making his way home after partying up with Vicky and Katrina. On the other hand, we could see Sidharth Malhotra clad in a red sweatshirt with black jeans as he left Katrina's house party.

Karan Johar too was seen making his way home after celebrating with Katrina, Vicky, Sunny and Sidharth. He is seen sporting a denim jacket with a mask in his car. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi kept it stylish in red, pink and black. They were seen leaving together after celebrating Christmas with other stars at Katrina's house. Katrina's close friends, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Yasmin Karachiwala also attended the party and brought on the Christmas cheer with their festive look.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Christmas party guests leaving at night:

Meanwhile, Katrina herself shared a beautiful photo from her house with her friend Karishma Kohli. The photo gave us a glimpse of how the star was celebrating at home with her close buddies. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

