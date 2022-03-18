Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal steal the show with their grand entry at Apoorva Mehta's birthday party; PICS

All the cameras went clickety-click as soon as the lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's grand birthday bash. The husband and wife grabbed all the eyeballs as they made a stylish entry on the big occasion. For the unversed, filmmaker Karan Johar has organised a grand star-studded birthday party for his close friend Apoorva Mehta who turned 50, today. Karan invited all the prominent guests including Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others.

After dazzling entries of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal along with her ladylove Katrina made way for the special occasion. Katrina Kaif flaunted her toned legs in a sizzling blue dress. She sealed the look with shimmery black high heels and stunning earrings. On the other hand, the ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ actor looked absolutely handsome in a fitted black blazer with a floral print on it, a black button-down shirt teamed up with formal trousers. Needless to say, the couple looked remarkable together as they paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year after dating each other for a while. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in horror-comedy Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. She has also begun shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Whereas, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

