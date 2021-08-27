Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda meet Zoya Akhtar; Is announcement about their debut on the way? PICS

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor, 's daughter were snapped after a meeting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Photos of the young star kids exiting the office of the filmmaker after a meeting have come in and it has added to the excitement regarding their debut in Zoya's film. Pinkvilla was the first to confirm a few weeks back that Agastya, Suhana will be launched along with Khushi in a film by Zoya based on Archie Comics. Now, as both were snapped post a meeting, it seems a big announcement may be on the way.

In the photos, we can see Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya clad in a white hoodie with jeans and a black mask. The star kid could be seen walking towards his car as the paps caught him in the frame. On the other hand, Janhvi's sister Khushi was seen walking towards her car when she was snapped. Khushi looked over her shoulder towards the paps and acknowledged them. She is seen clad in a white tee with light-coloured sweatpants. Her hair was partially tied up and she is seen sporting a black mask.

Take a look:

It was just a few weeks back that we had exclusively reported that Khushi, Suhana and Agastya are gearing up for their debut in Zoya Akhtar's film that will be based on Archie Comics. We had also reported that the film will be for an OTT platform. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles. He is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix."

While details about the characters that Suhana, Khushi and Agastya will be essaying have been kept under wraps, the excitement around the debut of these three star kids has been tremendous. Meanwhile, the official confirmation from the star kids is awaited but the meeting today surely leaves fans excited.

What do you think about Khushi, Agastya and Suhana's debut with Zoya? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda with Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor