Khushi Kapoor goes desi for the day as she dons ethnic wear and heads for Pilates; PHOTOS

Among the star kids who have been in the news lately, has been making waves with her stunning photoshoot photos. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister apparently is prepping for her Bollywood debut and since the reports about the same went viral, fans of late have been excited to see Khushi too on the big screen. Khushi too has been working on herself and keeping up with it, she often gets spotted at the same Pilates centre where Janhvi often sweats it out.

On Wednesday, Khushi was seen making her way to work out. However, her desi look grabbed everyone's attention. The star kid was seen ditching her athleisure and opting for a desi look for the day. Khushi is seen clad in a green kurta with white floral work on it. Her hair was neatly tied up and she was seen keeping her distance from the paparazzi while getting out of her car. She is also seen following COVID 19 protocol and keeping her mask on. From a distance, Khushi waved to the paparazzi and acknowledged them.

Meanwhile, recently, Khushi surprised everyone when she shared a throwback photo of her late mother Sridevi with dad Boney Kapoor from one of their vacations. In the photo, Sridevi and Boney were seen posing next to each other. The star kid seemed to be missing her mother as she shared the photo on her handle. She called Boney and late Sridevi, 'The Coolest' in her caption. As soon as she shared it, the photo went viral on social media among fans of the late actress.

Often, Khushi shares photos from her shoots and it was in 2021, that she made her personal Instagram account public. The star kid has been in the news ever since.

