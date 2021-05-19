Khushi Kapoor opts for pastel tie & dye top with a matching mask as she visits a clinic in the city; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor was snapped in the city as she headed out. The star kid kept her distance from the paparazzi and wore a mask amid the COVID 19 second wave for a visit to the clinic.

Boney Kapoor and 's daughter, has been in the news lately due to her recent appearance in the city. On Tuesday, when Khushi stepped out, she accidentally gave all a glimpse of her phone's wallpaper that had a cute photo of her and late Sridevi. Today too, Khushi stepped out in the city to visit a clinic and gave all a sneak peek of her casual yet chic style while keeping up with all the COVID 19 protocols.

As Khushi stepped out, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. In the photos, Janhvi's younger sibling could be seen stepping out of the car and keeping her distance from the paparazzi. She is seen clad in a pink and lilac tie-dye top with a peach coloured mask. With it, she teamed up with black pants. Khushi is also seen sporting a pair of furry flats. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail and she is seen maintaining her distance from the paparazzi.

Take a look at Khushi's photos:

The star kid has been in the news since reports of her possible Bollywood debut came out. Janhvi also had reportedly gone to the US last month to help Khushi to pick out a course that would help her in gearing up for her debut in films. Khushi also has been keeping her social media account quite updated with her latest photos and more since she made it public. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney got together at home to watch 's recently released film Sardar Ka Grandson. The trio shared a cute selfie while watching the film and rooted for their sibling on social media.

